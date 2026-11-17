Japan’s Ministry of Finance will postpone the launch of a new type of floating-rate government bonds, which had previously been planned for issuance as early as January. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, that two sources familiar with the matter said this. According to them, the ministry first wants to ensure that investor demand for these securities will be stable.

Review of issuance plans

The sources said the Finance Ministry will not set a launch date until it assesses the possibility of issuing such bonds regularly. The ministry had considered issuing two-year floating-rate securities and was studying the interest of potential buyers.

The ministry did not immediately comment on the information. According to the sources, the decision is expected to be reflected in Japan’s government bond issuance plan for the 2027 fiscal year. It is expected at the end of the year after consultations with primary dealers and other market participants, including at a meeting scheduled for November 26.

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Changing market conditions

Floating-rate bonds differ from fixed-coupon securities in that their payments are adjusted in line with market interest rates. This can protect investors from losses if bond yields rise.

The ministry began preparing the new instrument in 2024, hoping to support investor interest in Japanese government debt as the Bank of Japan moved away from years of ultra-loose monetary policy and raised rates. At the same time, the market is increasingly pricing in future rate hikes, which, according to the sources, has weakened the appeal of such securities as protection against rising yields.

Japan has previously issued 15-year floating-rate bonds. The proposed two-year instrument could become the country’s first short-term government bond of this type. According to the sources, the Finance Ministry plans to revisit the issuance during an interim review of the plan in June.

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