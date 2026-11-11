Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance is considering replacing tax classes III and V for married and registered partners with an automated factor procedure. Tagesschau reported this, citing sources in the ministry. According to the broadcaster, the federal government is discussing the plan with the states.

Automated procedure

Under the new procedure, the taxation of partners would automatically take into account the distribution of their incomes. The ministry believes that if this system is introduced, many couples filing joint returns would no longer have to submit a tax return.

The initiative is to be included in a tax simplification law planned for 2027. The ministry explains it by the desire to reduce bureaucracy for citizens and the workload on tax authorities. The ministry notes that the combination of classes III and V only rarely corresponds to the actual income ratio within a couple, which is why calculations currently have to be adjusted in the tax return.

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Possible consequences

Currently, married couples or registered partners can choose class IV for both partners, meaning the factor procedure, or a combination of classes III and V. Under the second option, the partner with the higher income has lower monthly tax deductions in class III, while the other has higher deductions in class V.

According to the ministry’s assessment, if the reform is introduced, the total amount of income tax for a couple will not change, but the tax burden will be distributed differently between the partners. The ministry also expects that this could create additional incentives to work for the partner with lower earnings. At present, around 12 million married and registered partners are required to file a tax return because of the III/V combination.

At the same time, implementation of the plan is not guaranteed, as such a reform is not included in the coalition agreement. Bavaria’s Finance Minister Albert Füracker of the CSU opposed the initiative, while Fritz Güntzler, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group’s financial policy spokesperson, said that automating the factor procedure could be useful even without abolishing classes III and V.

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