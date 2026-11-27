In Romania, the Ministry of Finance reminded the government that public debt exceeding 60% of gross domestic product triggers legally prescribed spending restrictions and other measures aimed at reducing debt below this level.

Spending restrictions

This concerns the provisions of Fiscal-Budgetary Responsibility Law No. 69/2010. As Romania Insider reports, these provisions stipulate a freeze on aggregate social security spending and the public-sector wage bill.

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Such restrictions should remain in force until public debt falls below the 60% of GDP threshold. The publication notes that, according to the document's conclusions, this is unlikely to happen before the end of the forecast period in 2031. At the same time, the document does not provide a final conclusion.

Exception in extraordinary circumstances

The law also contains a derogation clause — paragraph 5 of Article 13. It may be applied in extraordinary circumstances, but only provided that this does not jeopardize the sustainability of public debt in the medium and long term.

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