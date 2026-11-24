A miniature microscope attached to a mouse’s head records neuronal activity as the animal explores its natural environment and interacts with other mice. Nature reported on the device in an article dated November 24, 2026.

Activity during movement

The article is in the News & Views Forum format. In it, specialists discuss the technology behind the miniature device and its potential applications. Nature’s description indicates that the device records neuronal activity while mice move through the environment and interact with one another.

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Authors of the article

The publication was authored by Weijian Yang of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of California, Davis, and Marco Tripodi of the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge.

In the The Paper in Brief section, Nature also refers to a paper by Zhang and co-authors, published in Nature, volume 659, pages 987–999.

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