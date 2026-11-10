Estonia’s Minister of Economy and Industry Liina Vahtras did not approve a draft regulation that was intended to allow manufacturers to voluntarily use Nutri-Score labeling on food products. The system was prepared by Estonia’s Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, ERR News reports.

Nutri-Score assigns products an overall nutritional rating on a five-level color scale with letters. Such labeling is intended to make it easier for consumers to choose healthier products.

Concerns about the draft

Vahtras stated that before introducing a specific system, its need, possible alternatives, and consequences for businesses should be assessed more thoroughly. In her view, the accompanying documents to the draft do not sufficiently explain how food producers’ objections were taken into account, which alternatives were considered, and what measures could be used to mitigate risks.

Food producers strongly opposed Nutri-Score. They consider the system potentially misleading, while its impact on public health has not been scientifically proven. At the same time, pediatricians supported the labeling, emphasizing that they see the consequences of obesity every day and that the information currently available on packaging is not sufficiently clear for consumers.

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Costs and alternatives

According to the minister, companies and industry associations that contacted the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications do not see a clear need to use Nutri-Score in Estonia. In their view, the labeling would not provide a competitive advantage or additional sales opportunities in export markets.

Vahtras also noted that Nutri-Score is not used in Estonia’s main neighboring markets. Nordic countries, including Sweden and Denmark, use the Keyhole label. She pointed out that studies indicate Nutri-Score can make it easier to compare the nutritional characteristics of products, but its impact on actual consumer decisions is moderate.

The minister stressed that voluntary participation in the system would still require spending on updating packaging, calculating ratings, printing, and other procedures. She also believes it is necessary to compare Nutri-Score with other European labeling systems and assess whether it would be advisable to wait for a common decision by the European Union. The Court of Justice of the European Union is currently considering the issue of Nutri-Score’s compliance with EU legislation.

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