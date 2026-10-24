Tap water in Singapore remains safe to drink despite the haze, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on October 24. Her comments came after a video showing darkish rainwater spread on social media, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Water treatment at reservoirs

Fu recorded a message at the water quality control laboratory of the national water agency PUB. She explained that rainwater collected during haze may be more acidic and contain more particles and organic matter.

At the same time, water from Singapore's reservoirs undergoes several treatment stages that remove dirt, fine particles and other impurities. According to the minister, water treatment systems can filter particles 100 times smaller than PM2.5.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Additional quality checks

PM2.5 are fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which typically predominate in the air during haze episodes in Singapore. Fu said these particles are removed during the comprehensive water treatment process.

PUB has also stepped up water quality checks as an additional precaution. According to the minister, the tests conducted found no unusual changes in the quality of treated water. At the same time, she advised against using rainwater for drinking, cooking or personal hygiene.

Read us on