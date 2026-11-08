UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has urged against returning to disputes over the country rejoining the European Union. At the same time, she said the government should seek closer relations with the EU in order to deliver on promises made during the Brexit referendum. This was reported by The Guardian.

Disagreements in the government

Nandy expressed reservations about Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plan to have an honest conversation with the public about Brexit. According to the publication, several government members fear this could reignite the debate and play into the hands of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.

The secretary said she did not believe it was necessary to repeat arguments over whether the United Kingdom should be in the EU. She also acknowledged that British authorities had seriously let citizens down over the past decade. Asked whether she supports the country returning to the EU, Nandy replied that she did not know whether this was a possible choice.

At the same time, in a comment to Sky News, she said it was important to speak honestly about the shortcomings of the current Brexit deal, which, she said, does not match the promises made to Britons.

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Next negotiations with the EU

According to The Guardian, Burnham wants to outline options for closer relations with the European Union and test public opinion, rather than immediately set the final goal of negotiations. He also intends to seek a mandate to begin negotiations with the EU in the Labour Party's election manifesto.

On 20 November, Brussels expects confirmation of agreements on agriculture and food, emissions trading, and youth visas. Possible topics for the next stage of negotiations include another attempt by the United Kingdom to join the EU's €150 billion SAFE defence fund, cooperation in law enforcement, border issues, and visas for touring artists.

Positions of the parties

Michel Barnier, the EU's former chief Brexit negotiator, said London would not be able to selectively choose only some of the freedoms of the single market, including by avoiding freedom of movement. According to the publication, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also take a cautious position on a full return to the EU.

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