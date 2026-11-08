UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said that women who report abuse in the media and other areas of public life too often remain without adequate protection. She called on media organisations to introduce support mechanisms for vulnerable whistleblowers following Russell Brand’s conviction.

As The Guardian reports, Brand was found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Monday. After the verdict, it also emerged that Brand is being investigated in connection with two additional rape allegations.

Inequality in media and politics

In an interview with the BBC programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Nandy said she could not claim that such cases do not happen today. According to her, there is a significant imbalance of power in the media and politics, while workers often have short-term and flexible contracts. Personal connections and reputation can determine career prospects, making public statements about abuse costly for people.

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Call to action

The secretary positively assessed the BBC’s steps, including the corporation joining the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, a body for whistleblowers in the creative industries. However, she stressed that other institutions have not yet taken similar measures and must take seriously the protection of those who report abuse.

Earlier, on Sky News, Nandy also said that the government is considering possible additional steps to protect whistleblowers in such circumstances.

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