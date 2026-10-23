Queensland minister Amanda Camm resigns — The Guardian

In Australia, Queensland state minister Amanda Camm has resigned from the government after several months of pressure over the authorities’ work in child protection and the prevention of domestic and family violence. She told journalists that she made the decision independently.

Health and safety

Camm said that she had recently been on six weeks of medical leave, during which she underwent surgery. According to her, her recovery will be lengthy, and due to the workload and constant stress, she will be unable to continue carrying out ministerial duties. The minister added that she would consider it unfair to the government to take additional leave.

Camm also said that over the course of the year she had faced harassment, threats, bullying and personal vilification. She said that reports of an alleged attack on federal MP Helen Haines had strengthened her conviction of the need to take seriously the health, safety and wellbeing of people in public life.

According to The Guardian, Camm stressed that public scrutiny and accountability are important for democracy, but harassment, threats, bullying and personal vilification are not part of such practices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism of the government’s work

Before her medical leave, Camm was one of the government ministers facing the most criticism. She was simultaneously responsible for child protection and the prevention of family violence. The Queensland government was criticised following claims that children in state care were sleeping on the floor in government offices. Child protection workers linked this to government policy, including the cancellation of contracts with some residential care service providers.

Camm also faced pressure over cuts to budget spending on the prevention of domestic and family violence, as well as a lack of progress on reforms demanded by the Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce established by the previous government.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said that he wanted to support Camm and that she was not removed because of her performance. A replacement for the minister is expected to be announced later on Friday. The publication also reports that the government is unlikely to conduct a major cabinet reshuffle and will appoint a new cabinet member in Camm’s place.

Read us on