Western Australian Minister for Women Simone McGurk said that she and staff in her office have received misogynistic abuse and aggressive messages in recent weeks. According to her, this stream did not diminish after the alleged attack on independent federal MP Helen Haines in Victoria. ABC News Australia reports.

According to the outlet, Haines had both legs amputated after the alleged attack near her electorate office. Several days later, a man was also charged in a case involving alleged threats to staff at the office of state minister Hannah Beazley.

Abuse of staff and online messages

McGurk said that the day before, one of her office staff members heard crude abuse during a phone conversation with a constituent. The minister herself said that she received numerous aggressive private messages last month.

According to her, the stream of abuse intensified after she posted a video criticizing a sketch by American comedian Shane Gillis on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, the comedian spoke disparagingly about women who wear shorts to the gym. McGurk said the posts included calls for her to commit suicide, wishes for her death, and wishes of harm to her children.

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Call for responsible discussion

Speaking at a business breakfast, McGurk said that since being elected to the state parliament in 2013, she had not seen so much hatred and anger in politics. In her view, this creates a real danger for the community, particularly for women in public life.

She called the growth of hatred online alarming and said that similar rhetoric is used by both the far right and the far left. At the same time, McGurk stressed that politicians need to be present on social media, as it is one of the ways to communicate with voters. According to her, she also receives positive feedback there.

The minister called on community leaders to promote respectful and informed public discussion, including by countering disinformation. She added that the Western Australian government is working to combat domestic and sexual violence and is updating legislation in this area.

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