In Bronkhorstspruit, in South Africa’s Tshwane municipality, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina said that cases of gastrointestinal illnesses linked to water contamination should not be classified as an outbreak. According to Daily Maverick, 833 people sought medical assistance, around 40% of them children under four years old.

Majodina visited Bronkhorstspruit District Hospital on October 26 together with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile. According to her, three patients remained in hospital due to water contamination, and none of those hospitalized had stayed there for more than three days. The minister explained that patients were treated for dehydration and then discharged home.

Problems with water treatment

Residents fell ill after drinking water from the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant. The outlet reports that chlorine was not used for several weeks to treat the water against E. coli due to procurement problems.

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Majodina also suggested that water supplies that residents continued to use despite authorities’ warnings not to drink or use contaminated water could have affected the number of cases. She added that officials could not confirm the safety of water delivered to residents by private water tankers.

Water tanker supply and investigation

Thirty-six tankers carrying clean water were deployed to supply the affected areas. At the same time, residents told the outlet about irregular deliveries and water shortages. Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya said the tankers should operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and that there were no limits on the volume of water available to residents.

Officials did not provide a timeframe for when safe water would again flow from residents’ taps. Moya said that the head of the water treatment plant had already been suspended from work. Internal and external investigations are to identify those responsible for inadequate monitoring of chlorine levels and untimely notification about the contamination.

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