In Berlin, German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche spoke at a mechanical engineering summit in favor of changes to labor legislation, including a discussion of rules protecting employees from dismissal. As Tagesschau reports, the politician believes the country needs to increase labor productivity to maintain its competitiveness.

According to Reiche, this is not only about extending working lives, but also about working somewhat more and longer each day. She noted that she takes employees' concerns into account, but in her view, rigid and inflexible dismissal protection may hinder changes within companies. The minister added that when a company needs to reduce its workforce, it is a difficult decision for both sides, but it may create the conditions for the company's further growth.

Criticism from mechanical engineers

Bertram Kawlath, president of the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association VDMA, sharply criticized the federal government at the summit's opening over the slow implementation of reforms. He said that internal disputes within the coalition are blocking urgent changes and, in his view, are putting Germany's industrial base at risk.

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Kawlath linked delays in reforms to a lack of investment, growing bureaucracy, and social spending. According to him, many companies are questioning whether further investment in Germany is worthwhile.

Proposal to increase working hours

VDMA called for labor market reform and a reduction in bureaucracy. Kawlath referred to a study by the German Economic Institute conducted for the association: one additional hour of work per week could increase economic activity by 1.5% after five years and corporate investment by nearly 5%.

According to estimates cited by the association, over this period the number of employed people could increase by about 120,000, while the unemployment rate could decline by 0.2 percentage points. Germany's black-red coalition faces important weeks ahead: the topics include pension reform, reducing bureaucracy, and increasing labor market flexibility.

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