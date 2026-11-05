Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism has warned of an increased risk of physical attacks on synagogues and their visitors in various countries around the world. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the ministry’s report states that threats persist even where the number of false threats and remote harassment has declined.

The document says that not only synagogue buildings are increasingly becoming targets, but also everyday religious life: the journey to worship services, community gatherings, and the ability to attend them safely. Common methods of attack include arson, Molotov cocktails, shootings at synagogues, and attempts to breach security perimeters with vehicles.

Fewer threats, more weapon attacks

In the United States, the number of reports of bomb threats against synagogues fell from 1,009 in 2023 to 59 in 2025. At the same time, the report points to an increase in the lethality of antisemitic attacks involving firearms and incendiary weapons against Jewish institutions and worshippers.

The total number of antisemitic incidents in the United States in 2025 declined by 33%, to 6,274. At the same time, 32 attacks involving deadly weapons were recorded, compared with 23 in 2024. The report’s authors emphasize that the threat level should be assessed not only by the number of incidents, but also by the potential danger to people’s lives.

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Incidents in Britain and Canada

In the United Kingdom, a record 227 synagogue-related incidents were registered in 2025. In 50 cases, the targets were people heading to or returning from worship services. The report also mentions the Shaarei Torah community in Toronto, which was attacked ten times during the period covered by the document, including through vandalism and arson.

In the report, the ministry stated that terrorist networks and state actors, including Iran, may have been involved in recruiting local criminal elements. According to the document, investigations and assessments of incidents in Montreal, Toronto, and Sydney examined a scheme under which local criminals were allegedly paid to carry out attacks and arson in order to conceal the involvement of those who commissioned them.

The ministry’s director general, Avi Cohen-Scali, called on governments and law enforcement agencies to strengthen protection for Jewish institutions, prevent antisemitic incidents, and hold those responsible accountable.

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