On November 17, the US Department of Labor proposed tightening the rules of the PERM permanent labor certification program, which most employers go through before sponsoring a foreign worker for a green card. As Fortune reports, companies could be given a longer period to search for candidates among US workers and barred from filing applications for the same or similar positions for two years after laying off US workers.

More scrutiny for employers

Under the current procedure, an employer must obtain Department of Labor certification confirming that there are not enough qualified and available workers in the United States for a specific position. The certification must also confirm that employing a foreign national will not worsen the pay and working conditions of US workers.

The proposed changes provide for at least 90 days for posting job advertisements, additional documentation and reporting requirements, and the elimination of certain administrative exemptions. The standard labor market test is also planned to be extended to occupations that could previously be exempt from it due to labor shortages, including nurses and scientists with exceptional abilities.

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Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said the changes are intended to ensure that US workers receive priority for highly skilled and highly paid vacancies. In fiscal year 2025, the department received 117,849 applications under the PERM program, 22.4% fewer than a year earlier.

Trump’s statements and previous restrictions

On November 8, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the program 60 Minutes that his immigration policy may have been too harsh. At the same time, he praised his border-closing policy and said the administration had also removed from the country people who had jobs but entered the United States illegally.

Trump had previously also spoken about the United States’ need for foreign specialists, explaining this by a lack of certain skills among US workers. In May, US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a memorandum emphasizing that changing status to permanent residence is a discretionary decision rather than an automatic right. Comments on the Labor Department’s proposal will be accepted until January 19, 2027.

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