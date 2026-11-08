The Ministry of Agriculture has unveiled Hualien 27, a new rice variety resistant to rice blast disease and high temperatures. As reported by the Taipei Times, the ministry also compared the texture of the new rice to that of the Japanese variety Tsuyahime.

Crossing two varieties

The Hualien District Agricultural Research and Extension Station, which is part of the ministry, developed the variety after years of research. Specialists crossed Taiken No. 16, which originates from Hualien County, with the Japanese variety Koshihikari.

According to station director Yang Daji, field trials in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties showed Hualien 27's high resistance to heat and rice blast disease, as well as its production potential. He added that the variety has larger grains, low chalkiness and is suitable for conventional and organic farming.

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Quality and yield indicators

Yang Daji said that due to its resistance to breakage during milling, Hualien 27 can more easily meet CNS Grade 2 rice quality standards. According to him, the variety is suitable for main dishes, sushi, seasoned rice and mixed rice.

The weight of 1,000 milled grains of Hualien 27 is 21.3 grams, compared with 19.4 grams for Taiken No. 16 and 19 grams for Koshihikari. Immediately after cooking, the new rice's taste score was 85.5 points, compared with 84 points for Taiken No. 16 and 82.8 points for Koshihikari.

After 12 hours of storage in a thermal container, Hualien 27 scored 83.5 points. The figure was 82 points for Taiken No. 16 and 79.8 points for Koshihikari. According to the station, the new variety's average yield is 6,368 kg per hectare, 13.5% higher than the 5,612 kg per hectare of Taiken No. 16 under the same growing conditions. The total planted area of Hualien 27 is 40 hectares.

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