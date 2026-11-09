The Ministry of Interior has presented its 2027 budget, which allocates €70 million for the construction of 460 affordable housing units on state land in the districts of Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos. Construction work is planned to begin in December 2027 and be completed in April 2031, Cyprus Mail reports.

Presenting the budget in parliament, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou called it a roadmap for a modern, effective and people-centred state. The ministry's total expenditure in 2027 is expected to amount to €780 million, while projected revenue stands at €246 million. Development projects are allocated €263 million, or 33% of the total budget.

Housing and road projects

Among other housing programmes, the ministry named Rent-Renovate, the provision of housing for students, and the Build to Rent scheme. According to Ioannou, the digitalisation of procedures made it possible to issue around 3,000 permits for single-family and two-unit homes within 40 days, as well as more than 1,400 permits for buildings with up to 20 apartments within 80 days.

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€16 million is planned for the Ktizo programme for refugees in 2027, compared with €11 million allocated to it this year. Road works are also scheduled for 2027 in the Tseri area of Nicosia, on the coastal road between Larnaca and Dhekelia, the Deryneia–Sotira connection, and Limassol's second bypass road.

Civil protection and opposition criticism

€17.8 million has been allocated for civil protection. The government plans to introduce a national civil protection mechanism to coordinate the relevant agencies and upgrade the CY-Alert early warning system.

Akel MP Nikos Kettieros criticised the budget plans, in particular over cuts to housing subsidies for displaced persons. He also said that since Ktizo was launched in 2023, only one of the 19 planned buildings has been delivered. According to data cited in the article, 43 of 358 housing buildings for refugees in government-controlled areas have serious structural problems, and their repair has been deemed financially unviable.

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