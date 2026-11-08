In Bangladesh, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said that Dhaka had sent the Indian authorities a request for the extradition of former, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Minister's statement

According to The Hindu, citing local media, the law minister called Hasina a convicted criminal.

He made the statement after opening a training seminar in Dhaka on Sunday, November 8, 2026. At the event, the minister answered journalists' questions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Legal steps

According to Asaduzzaman, the government is taking all necessary legal steps to bring Hasina back from India to Bangladesh. He added that the authorities would act in accordance with due legal process.

The Indian government had previously confirmed that it had received Bangladesh's requests for Hasina's extradition. At the same time, the Indian authorities have not yet announced any decision on handing her over to Bangladesh.

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