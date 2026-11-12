Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro said that residents changing their name or their ethnicity entry from Russian to Estonian in the population register does not in itself pose a security risk. ERR News reported this following a discussion in the Estonian parliament.

The issue was raised in parliament

EKRE parliament member and former interior minister Mart Helme said there had been a noticeable increase in cases of ethnic Russians in Ida-Viru County changing their names. According to him, such changes are often accompanied by an adjustment of the ethnicity listed in the register to Estonian.

Helme asked whether the Interior Ministry keeps separate statistics on such changes and whether the ministry knows who the people making these entries are: Russian citizens, stateless persons, or Estonian citizens of non-Estonian origin. He also suggested that such entries could create a false impression of ethnic Estonians' involvement in domestic political unrest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

There are no separate statistics

Taro replied that the ministry does not collect separate statistics on such changes because it had not previously considered this a problem. He noted that the reasons may include a person's mixed background, an error in a previous entry, or a desire to clarify data entered by parents after reaching adulthood.

In the minister's view, if such a trend does indeed exist, it rather indicates people's desire to integrate more fully into Estonian society. He also referred to a survey commissioned by the Government Office: 88% of all residents of the country and 82% of residents of other ethnic backgrounds consider belonging to Estonian society important.

According to Statistics Estonia, the share of ethnic Estonians among the population of Ida-Viru County rose from 18.5% in 2022 to 20.9%, or by 2.4 percentage points. The statistical office reported that since 2022, the number of people who changed their ethnicity from Russian to Estonian was five times higher than the number of those who changed their entry from Estonian to Russian.

Read us on