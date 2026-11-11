In New York, United States, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States and China should cooperate to reduce the risks of artificial intelligence, while having no illusions about the differences and competition between the two countries. He said Washington seeks to build a constructive relationship with Beijing based on balance and reciprocity, The Hindu reports.

Dialogue on superintelligence

Bessent is due to travel to China next week for the third meeting this year between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The talks are scheduled to take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit, to be held on November 18–19.

According to the secretary, the meeting is intended to advance a new bilateral dialogue on “superintelligence,” a term used by the Trump administration. Its purpose is to protect against shared risks and prevent misunderstandings between the two countries' systems.

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The sides also plan to exchange practices for evaluating and testing advanced models before their release and to maintain human control over the technology. The United States and China agreed to establish a direct channel to notify each other of serious incidents.

Competition and trade

Bessent stressed that the interests of the United States and China will not always align, nor will their approaches to addressing challenges. At the same time, he said there is a need to combine competition with responsible leadership as superintelligence develops.

Separately, the secretary mentioned agreements from previous summits between Trump and Xi Jinping: the establishment of a Trade Council to determine mutual tariff reductions on non-sensitive goods worth $30 billion in each direction, and China's promise to purchase US agricultural products. A similar Investment Council is to discuss US companies' access to the Chinese market and greater predictability for Chinese companies. Bessent reiterated that the US trade deficit in relations with China remains a source of tension, but Washington's goal is to reduce risks rather than sever trade ties.

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