In Potsdam, Germany, Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said that he would run again for the position of co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, despite criticism from fellow party members. As Der Spiegel reports, the politician rejected criticism over combining a party post with work in the government.

Klingbeil’s argument

According to Klingbeil, close coordination between the SPD as a party and its representatives in the government is important to him. He added that he had followed this approach when he was secretary-general and party chairman.

Klingbeil stressed that the SPD must act in a coordinated manner and prevent the emergence of different camps in personnel matters. During a discussion with around 120 members of the Brandenburg SPD branch in Potsdam, he was asked up to five critical questions concerning the personnel issue, according to Secretary-General Kurt Fischer.

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Initiatives in the SPD

Several groups within the SPD, according to Der Spiegel, supported a proposal for the party congress in January. It calls for the position of federal party chair not to be combined with a ministerial post in the federal government under the current circumstances.

The SPD youth organization Jusos submitted a similar proposal, calling for government and party posts to be separated. Klingbeil said that the party’s executive committee must make a decision and submit a personnel proposal no later than December 16.

On October 12, Bärbel Bas announced her resignation from the posts of SPD chair and labour minister. The Social Democrats plan to elect new leadership at the party congress in January.

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