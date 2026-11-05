In Germany, Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck proposed banning further Gen Z protests after riots that occurred following demonstrations on October 31. As Deutsche Welle reports, street clashes took place in Frankfurt after the rally, leaving more than 100 police officers injured, one of them seriously. Shops were also damaged and looted. The situation also escalated in Cologne, Hamburg and Berlin.

Proposal to ban rallies

Commenting on rallies planned for November 20, Poseck said that the right to assembly is valuable, but public peace is no less important. According to him, large-scale attacks on police occurred during the demonstrations, while the organizers did not control the gatherings.

The protest organizers rejected these accusations and immediately distanced themselves from the violence. Before the riots, tens of thousands of young people took part in mostly peaceful demonstrations across the country. The Gen Z regelt initiative called on participants to speak about concerns over the future, demand better educational opportunities, affordable housing and more active climate action.

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Dispute over responsibility

German Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that peaceful evening demonstrations were taken over by violent left-wing groups and migrant hooligans. Chancellor Friedrich Merz supported the minister's assessment, citing observations by investigative authorities and emergency services working at the scene.

At the same time, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius criticized the wording about migrant groups. He questioned whether it also referred to German citizens whose families have lived in the country for three generations. Federal Government Commissioner for Integration Natalie Pawlik stressed that generalizations about people with a migration background are an overly simplistic approach, although those responsible for violence must be punished.

Family Affairs and Education Minister Karin Prien said that the causes of violent behavior must be investigated without inciting hostility. According to Germany's Federal Statistical Office, around 31% of the country's population has a migration background, while in Frankfurt the figure exceeds 50%.

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