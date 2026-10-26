Japan’s agriculture minister, Arata Takebe, visited the city of Narita in Chiba Prefecture, where he inspected farmland and pumping stations damaged by Typhoon Dujuan. The typhoon, the 25th named storm of the year, struck in September, The Japan Times reports.

Inspection of affected areas

During the trip on Sunday, Takebe met with Chiba Prefecture Governor Toshihito Kumagai and other officials. After inspecting the affected facilities, the minister said he would make every effort to restore them so that local farms could operate normally next year.

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According to Kumagai, Takebe said that the central government would restore pumping stations and other facilities that sustained major damage.

Consequences of the dam collapse

The minister also mentioned an eel farm that was left without electricity after a dam collapsed at Lake Inba. The lake is located in Narita and several other municipalities in Chiba Prefecture. Takebe stressed that the consequences of the natural disaster have not yet been overcome and added that he wanted to visit the affected areas as soon as possible after taking office earlier this month.

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