In Krakow, Poland, investigators have evidence that, according to Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek, provides a deeper understanding of the circumstances of the attack. He also stated that there is a very high probability that the 24-year-old attacker acted alone. According to Interia, the man died in hospital on Monday morning.

The motives for the attack are still being established

Speaking on TVP Info, Żurek stressed that it is still too early to discuss the attacker's motives. According to him, the investigation is checking whether family problems or other circumstances could have been the reason. The minister did not disclose the case materials but reported the existence of evidence that helps clarify the case.

Law enforcement officers are examining items found in the attacker's car, including weapons and ammunition, as well as items he had at home. They are checking his phone and internet contacts to establish whether other people or organizations were connected to the case.

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Classification of the case and investigation

The prosecutor's office classified the attack in Krakow as a terrorist crime. Żurek called this classification the only possible one. He stated that after killing his parents and sister, the attacker collected a significant amount of weapons and ammunition and went to Krakow with the aim of committing a mass murder.

According to Żurek, the attacker and his father had permits for a total of 11 firearms. At the same time, the minister noted that it is still impossible to conclusively establish which weapons legally belonged to the 24-year-old man and which belonged to his father.

National Prosecutor's Office prosecutor Eryk Stasielak said that the attacker's death does not end the investigation. On Monday, autopsies were due to begin on the bodies of the six victims of the attack in Krakow and the three people killed in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

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