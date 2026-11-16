Czech Culture Minister Oto Klempíř believes that talks on changing the funding of Czech Television and Czech Radio should be suspended until lawmakers begin discussing the European Media Freedom Act. Radio Prague International reported this on November 16.

Video meeting with the European Commissioner

The Czech Ministry of Culture published the minister's position on Facebook after Klempíř's video meeting with European Commissioner Michael McGrath, which took place on Monday. The main topic of the video call was protecting the independence of public service media.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for funding reform

According to Klempíř, McGrath stressed that public service media play a key role in democratic states. He also noted that any reform must guarantee adequate, stable, sustainable and predictable funding.

The European Commissioner separately drew attention to the importance of proper consultations and a thorough legislative process when preparing such changes.

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