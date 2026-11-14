Pakistan’s Climate Minister Musadik Masood Malik will represent the country at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Dialogue of Civilizations in New Delhi, India, from November 20 to 22, 2026. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this. According to The Hindu, this will be the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in more than three years.

SCO Dialogue of Civilizations

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry noted that the country’s government remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilizations and developing people-to-people contacts within the SCO format. Malik is set to represent Pakistan at the event, which will take place in India’s capital.

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Previous visit

The previous visit to India by a Pakistani official of this level took place in May 2023. Pakistan’s then-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa to attend a meeting of SCO foreign ministers. The Hindu describes that trip as the most recent visit to India by a high-level Pakistani official.

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