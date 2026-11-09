In Germany, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is directing billions from the Federal Agency for Real Estate Management (BImA) to cover budget gaps. Der Spiegel reports. The article was published on November 9, 2026.

BImA funds for the budget

According to the publication’s assessment, this is happening amid a housing shortage. Because of this financial decision, BImA will not be able to repair apartments or build new ones to a sufficient extent. In the article, the agency is described as a federal institution connected with real estate.

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Promises regarding housing

At the same time, the German government promises to combat the housing shortage, Der Spiegel writes. The publication points to a contradiction between this promise and the direction of billions from BImA to the budget. According to the magazine, the restriction of the agency’s financial capabilities affects the repair of existing housing and the construction of new housing. The authors of the article are Henning Jauernig and Gerald Traufetter.

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