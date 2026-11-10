In Poland, Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the Pentagon had given the green light for permanent US bases in the country. He announced this at a press conference after a meeting with the head of the Pentagon.

Meeting with the head of the Pentagon

According to RMF24, the meeting took place on November 10. The outlet cited the minister's remarks about the Pentagon's green light for permanent US bases in Poland.

Assessment of the visit

Kosiniak-Kamysz called the visit a breakthrough. RMF24 provided no other details of these arrangements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The brief publication does not specify the format of the bases, the timeframe for their establishment, possible locations, or the content of the arrangements. The outlet said that additional information would appear later.

RMF24 presented the information about the Pentagon's green light as a statement by the Polish minister at a press conference. The source does not provide separate comments from the US side and does not describe the course of the negotiations.

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