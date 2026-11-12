Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum called for the creation of a fairer international climate system at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya. According to him, it should respect developing countries’ right to development, facilitate vulnerable states’ access to financing and technology, and ensure that the green transition benefits everyone. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the opening of the high-level segment of the COP31 Leaders’ Summit, Kurum said that Türkiye was ready to help achieve such a consensus. He stressed that climate policy and national interests do not contradict each other: energy efficiency strengthens energy security, investments in water resources strengthen food security, and clean technologies create opportunities for industry and employment.

Three COP31 priorities

Kurum named investment, financing and resilience to climate risks as the three key areas of COP31’s work. The first, he said, is to turn national climate targets into investment programs and reflect the relevant commitments in national budgets.

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The minister named actual access to climate financing, rather than merely financial promises, as the second priority. According to him, projects often wait years for funds, while excessive debt burdens on countries weaken their capacity to respond to challenges. Kurum noted that the Climate Implementation Bridge initiative should connect national plans with projects, financing, technologies and expertise.

Resilience of cities and infrastructure

Kurum named the integration of resilience to climate risks into national development policy as the third area. This concerns preparing cities, water resources, agricultural systems and critical infrastructure for future threats. He also stated that Türkiye was ready to share its experience in rebuilding areas affected by the 2023 earthquakes.

Kurum noted that the average global temperature in 2024 exceeded the pre-industrial level by 1.5°C on an annual basis, while climate disasters are becoming more frequent. He called on summit participants to turn Antalya into a symbol of the transition from climate commitments to their practical implementation.

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