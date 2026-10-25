Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung called in Taipei for Taiwan and Europe to build reliable supply chains in artificial intelligence and drones. In his view, closer cooperation can strengthen economic and national security, Taipei Times reports.

At the opening of the annual Formosa Club conference, which brings together pro-Taiwan parliamentarians from Europe, Lin said that Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, AI server manufacturing and drone industry complement Europe’s expertise in precision manufacturing and industrial technologies.

Supply chains for critical technologies

According to the minister, such industries require reliable partners because they directly concern national security and critical infrastructure. He also said that Taiwan is building a complete drone supply chain, from equipment and critical components to cybersecurity standards.

As an example of industrial cooperation, Lin mentioned a proposed technology park in Poland planned by the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association. The project is to focus on AI data centers, smart cities and electric vehicles.

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Call for institutional cooperation

Lin said that the war of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — against Ukraine demonstrated how excessive economic dependence can become an instrument of coercion. He also called on like-minded states to jointly counter transnational repression, accusing China of using domestic legislation to extend its jurisdiction abroad and threaten freedom of speech.

Michael Gahler, chairman of the Taiwan Friendship Group in the European Parliament, who chaired the conference, advocated for parliamentary support for Taiwan to be transformed into broader institutional cooperation at the government level. He supported mechanisms for bilateral investment and said Europe could deepen practical engagement with Taiwan while maintaining its own one-China policy.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Formosa Club, founded in 2019, plan to hold a forum on Taiwan-Europe cooperation in AI and drone technologies on Tuesday.

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