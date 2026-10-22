In South Africa, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola criticized ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba over his deleted post about commemorating former Mozambican President Samora Machel. Lamola said the politician’s comments were deeply disturbing and reflected the policies promoted by Mashaba and his party, TimesLIVE reports.

Dispute after the ceremony in Mbuzini

The minister’s statement came after he attended a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Machel’s death, held on Monday at the Samora Machel Memorial in Mbuzini, Mpumalanga province. Lamola stressed that Machel died in South Africa after a meeting in Lusaka dedicated to the liberation of oppressed people in Southern Africa and other countries.

According to the minister, South Africans must recognize the sacrifices made by neighboring states in the struggle against apartheid. He noted that the price of freedom was paid not only by South Africans, but also by neighboring countries, including Mozambique.

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Mashaba’s deleted post

Mashaba responded to a video featuring former president Josina Machel’s daughter, who spoke about the need to preserve her father’s legacy. In the post, the politician said that Samora Machel was the president of Mozambique, not South Africa, and that his sacrifices should be honored in Mozambique. The post was later deleted.

Samora Machel, one of the leaders of the liberation struggle and the first president of independent Mozambique, died on October 19, 1986, in a plane crash in the Lebombo Mountains near Mbuzini, close to South Africa’s borders with Mozambique and Eswatini. Another 34 people died with him, including Cuban doctors and the ambassadors of Zambia and then-Zaire. Nelson Mandela opened a memorial at the crash site in 1999.

The ceremony in Mbuzini was attended by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, First Lady Gueta Chapo, Samora Machel’s widow Graça Machel, crash survivors, and the families of those killed.

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