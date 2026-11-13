Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi proposed holding a referendum in Lahore to determine citizens’ views on creating new provinces or administrative units. As Dawn reports, the official believes such a step could finally settle the long-running debate over changing the country’s administrative structure.

Proposal for a referendum

Naqvi said that, according to most surveys, creating new provinces could improve governance. In his view, if citizens support the idea in a referendum, the authorities should move to implement it. At the same time, the minister assured that no decisions would be made without consultations with political parties.

According to Naqvi, parties have differing positions on administrative reform, while opponents of creating new provinces should propose alternative options. He has repeatedly advocated for establishing new administrative units, saying that the country’s current governance system needs a reset.

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Politicians’ positions and corruption statements

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had earlier called for a political reset and cooperation between the government and the opposition amid the economic crisis. Naqvi said his approach was generally close to Bhutto-Zardari’s position, but that he proposed a broader reset. At the same time, the PPP strongly opposes the creation of new provinces in Sindh.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, for his part, said that Pakistan could have up to 12 provinces if they were formed on an administrative rather than linguistic, ethnic or political basis. He linked the need for smaller administrative units to population growth and the need to provide public services more efficiently.

Naqvi also acknowledged the prevalence of corruption in the country, commenting on allegations by federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain regarding the situation in Punjab. Separately, he dismissed rumors of a possible backroom deal concerning PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that he and his family members could receive only the judicial protection that courts grant in accordance with their legal rights.

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