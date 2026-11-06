Japan’s minister for regulatory reform, Hiroshi Nakatsuka, said he aims to make autonomous driving technologies and ride-hailing services more accessible. He wants to accelerate the deployment of autonomous transport by removing various regulatory restrictions and collecting data, The Japan Times reports.

Development of autonomous transport

Nakatsuka outlined these intentions in an interview in Tokyo. He also raised the issue of ride-hailing — services in which ordinary drivers transport passengers for a fee in their own vehicles.

According to the minister, changes to the system often face resistance. He described ensuring a sufficient volume of transportation services as the biggest challenge. The Japanese government plans to establish a specialized panel to discuss the issue.

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Government work and child policy

Nakatsuka took office following a cabinet reshuffle in September. He became the first government member from the Japan Innovation Party, which is a coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The minister said that a year after the coalition agreement was concluded, cooperation between the two political forces had entered a new stage because it had expanded to the government level. Nakatsuka also said that his party, created to carry out reforms, should promote change without the influence of entrenched interests.

In addition to regulatory reform, Nakatsuka is responsible for child policy. He expressed an intention to improve conditions for confidential births, in which a woman discloses her identity only to the medical institution. Among the problems, he cited insufficient postpartum support for mothers and the need to guarantee children the right to know their origins. The ruling parties are studying relevant systems in other countries and discussing issues related to such births, while the government will consider the need for a legislative framework.

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