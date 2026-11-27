Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said during parliamentary debates that the country will not allow the United States to dictate terms regarding exports of chipmaking equipment to China. The matter concerns a US bill that could restrict the activities of Dutch company ASML on the Chinese market.

Restrictions for ASML

According to Anadolu Agency, Sjoerdsma called this a matter of national interest for the Netherlands. According to Dutch public broadcaster NOS, the minister said the restrictions proposed under the MATCH Act go “very, very far.”

The bill could give Washington the authority to determine what semiconductor manufacturing equipment other countries may supply to China. It could also prohibit ASML from servicing installations the company has already sold to Chinese customers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coordination with the EU

According to NOS, China accounts for about 30% of ASML’s revenue. The Dutch government is lobbying against the bill, and Sjoerdsma visited Washington last summer to advocate for the company’s interests.

The minister also noted that the initiative could have consequences for the entire European Union. The Dutch government is working with Brussels and preparing for the possible adoption of the document by the US Congress.

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