In Nigeria, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo said that the federal, state and local authorities would unite their forces to secure a convincing victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in the 2027 elections in Akwa Ibom State. This was reported by Premium Times.

Ekpo made the statement at a political rally in the Etim Ekpo local government area, where he introduced the APC candidate for the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly. He told participants that the state assembly constituency, federal and senatorial districts, as well as the entire state, must give the APC a result of “100 out of 100”.

Minister’s statement

The official stressed that he was speaking as a federal minister and declared his intention to combine “federal might” with the capabilities of the state and local government authorities. He did not explain what exactly he meant by such a combination or how it was planned to be carried out.

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The minister’s spokesperson, Louis Iba, did not respond to Premium Times’ request regarding the meaning of the statement. The outlet notes that he read the WhatsApp message but did not respond to it, nor to a subsequent reminder and phone call.

Previous statements

In September, the APC representative in Akwa Ibom and Senior Advocate of Nigeria Emmanuel Enoidem said that House of Representatives member Clement Jimbo would be re-elected in 2027 “whether anyone likes it or not”. Jimbo represents the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika federal constituency.

Enoidem later told the outlet that he was addressing primarily APC members who, in his view, should support their party’s candidates. At the same time, he acknowledged voters’ right to freely choose candidates. Premium Times notes that Ekpo did not directly threaten violence, but his words raised questions about the neutrality of state institutions ahead of the elections.

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