Germany’s Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger said in Berlin that merely acquiring the platform would not be enough to bring TikTok’s European business under the control of European investors. According to him, the technologies that ensure its operation must also be transferred to Europe.

Not just the platform

As Politico Europe reports, Wildberger called the initiative interesting but stressed that it is necessary to determine exactly what Europe could obtain under a potential deal. He noted that this concerns not only access to the service but also the technological capabilities behind it.

In the minister’s view, technologies related to advertising, data analysis and user experience should also be transferred to Europe. He questioned the rationale for buying the platform if these key technological processes remain outside Europe.

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Investors’ plans and legal questions

Wildberger noted that ByteDance, TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company, must first agree to a deal with European investors. The parties would then need to determine which parts of the platform and its technologies could be transferred. At the same time, he did not rule out a European solution if technology transfer is possible and private investors are found.

Last Friday, Weimer said in Brussels that he was already discussing with European investors the acquisition of a controlling stake in TikTok’s European business. According to him, a group of investors is ready to invest between €25 billion and €30 billion. Germany and Austria justified the initiative by concerns about the platform’s influence on European democracy.

The mechanism for implementing such a plan remains unclear. Critics point out that there are currently no legal grounds for the forced sale of TikTok’s European business, and Weimer’s office has not presented a specific plan. A TikTok representative called the initiative unfounded and said that the platform is already subject to European rules, including the Digital Services Act and the EU General Data Protection Regulation.

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