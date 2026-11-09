Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif supported the idea of creating up to 12 provinces in the country, stressing that new administrative units should not be formed along linguistic, ethnic or political lines. Dawn reports.

The argument for accessible government

In a comment to Geo News, Asif said that the discussion on new provinces has been ongoing for two months. In his view, Pakistan’s population growth requires smaller administrative units that will be able to provide public services more effectively.

The minister believes that decision-making should not be concentrated only in provincial capitals — Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar. He also called for transferring more powers and financial resources to local authorities, as federal government funds, according to him, largely remain under the control of provincial administrations.

Asif said that local government bodies, which are supposed to receive these resources, still depend on provincial authorities for funding and powers. He urged politicians to reconsider their approach to the distribution of power, noting that public representatives derive their authority from citizens.

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Reports of constitutional changes

The minister’s statement came amid reports of a possible division of Pakistan into 12 provinces through a potential 28th amendment to the constitution. According to media reports, holding a nationwide referendum is also being considered.

According to these reports, Punjab could be divided into four provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan into three each, and Sindh into two. Asif mentioned the historical One Unit scheme, under which the provinces of West Pakistan were previously merged into one administrative unit before the system was later abolished.

MQM-P party demand

Meanwhile, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) party again demanded the creation of new administrative units in Sindh at a meeting in Karachi. The party leadership said this was necessary to transfer powers and resources to the local level and ensure basic municipal services.

MQM-P leader and federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui named ending the deprivation of urban Sindh, creating new administrative units and winning the upcoming local elections among the party’s priorities.

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