Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles dismissed warnings from the US Congressional Budget Office about a possible additional burden on American shipyards due to the supply of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia under the AUKUS partnership. Anadolu Agency reports.

Report on production capabilities

In a report released on Friday, the US Congressional Budget Office said that supplying nuclear-powered submarines to Australia could increase pressure on US shipbuilding enterprises, which are already facing production difficulties. The agency indicated that ramping up production to replace submarines sold to Australia would increase challenges for the US Navy and shipyards.

Marles said he expects similar reports to emerge over the next decade, but that this does not concern him. According to him, the implementation of AUKUS is continuing.

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AUKUS funding and data centers

The AUKUS security partnership, established in 2021 by Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, provides for cooperation on the development of nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy. The United Kingdom pledged to allocate £4 billion to the project, the United States $17.5 billion, and Australia committed to provide more than A$30 billion.

Separately, Marles downplayed US President Donald Trump’s warnings about possible significant taxes for American artificial intelligence companies that build data centers abroad. The Australian minister said that developing such infrastructure in Australia would also serve US security interests, as concentrating all infrastructure in one country creates vulnerability.

This week, Australia signed a US-led agreement to identify vulnerable supply chains and protect sensitive artificial intelligence technologies from theft and external interference. According to Marles, the agreement also encourages the construction of data centers outside the United States.

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