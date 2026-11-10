US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said during a briefing at the Pentagon on November 10 that he considers the war with Iran necessary, despite its unpopularity. He also responded to criticism from Vice President J.D. Vance, who had previously linked the war to significant Republican Party losses in the midterm elections.

As The Hill reports, Hegseth said he does not intend to trade accusations with Vance, whom he called an important member of the team. According to him, politics is not his main task: he is focused on the work of the Defense Department and military readiness.

Position on the war

Hegseth supported the position of President Donald Trump, who said he would start a war with Iran again, even if it were unpopular. The Pentagon chief said this was done to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He also referred to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's assessment that the move could have been unpopular but necessary.

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Impeachment attempt

Hegseth's briefing was his first at the Pentagon in 189 days and came after Republican Congressman Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against him on November 9. Massie accused the head of the Defense Department of violating the Constitution and other laws during US military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela, and the Caribbean region.

Hegseth called the initiative a farce and a stunt, without mentioning Massie by name. He compared it to the two impeachment proceedings against Trump during his first presidential term. Trump later praised Hegseth on Truth Social for defending himself against Massie's initiative. Members of the House of Representatives were expected to consider a procedural step that same day that was to determine whether the eight articles of impeachment would move forward.

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