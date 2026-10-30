Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said during an expanded meeting of ASEAN defense ministers on the Philippine island of Cebu that Tokyo would not abandon its exclusively defense-oriented policy. He spoke amid China’s accusations that Japan is accelerating remilitarization. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Review of security documents

Koizumi said that Japan will review three key security documents, including the National Security Strategy, by the end of the year. According to him, the changes are intended to strengthen the country’s ability to defend itself and contribute to regional security.

The minister stressed that Japan will continue to adhere to the course of a peace-loving state, the rule of law, transparency and respect for sovereignty. He also noted that, in order to preserve its defense policy, the country needs to strengthen its ability to deter threats.

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Japan’s Ministry of Defense defines this approach as follows: force may be used only in the event of an attack, to the minimum extent necessary for self-defense, and the country must possess only the minimum capabilities required for self-defense.

Dispute with Beijing

Japan’s defense policy has become the subject of debate in recent years due to the development of counterstrike capabilities, which provide for the possibility of striking enemy bases, as well as consideration of revising the three non-nuclear principles. At the summit, Koizumi also mentioned April changes to rules on defense equipment exports that opened the way for transfers of lethal weapons.

China’s Ministry of Defense on the same day condemned Japan’s increased military presence on its southwestern islands and said that Japan’s remilitarization was accelerating. Koizumi had previously rejected such accusations, emphasizing Japan’s peace-loving reputation and stating that it would not be shaken by disinformation and information manipulation.

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