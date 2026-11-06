Commander of United States Forces Korea General Xavier Brunson met in Tokyo, Japan, with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. The sides discussed defense cooperation among allies and like-minded countries for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Korea Herald reports.

Meeting in Tokyo

According to Japan’s Ministry of Defense, Brunson paid a courtesy visit to the Japanese defense minister. In addition to United States Forces Korea, he leads the United Nations Command and the Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

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U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass and Chief of Staff of Japan’s Joint Staff General Hiroaki Uchikura also took part in the meeting. Japan’s defense ministry reported the meeting on its official account on the social network X.

Defense cooperation

The meeting participants confirmed the importance of further strengthening defense cooperation between allies and like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan’s Ministry of Defense did not provide additional details of the discussion, including whether issues concerning North Korea or trilateral security cooperation among Japan, the United States, and South Korea were raised at the meeting.

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