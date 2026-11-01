Iranian Defense Minister Mehrdad Ahlaghi Ketabchi said that the country is rapidly strengthening the combat capabilities of its armed forces in order to be able to respond without geographical limitations. According to him, Tehran is resolutely working on developing the armed forces’ “smart” combat capabilities.

Defense minister’s statement

Ahlaghi Ketabchi said that the modernization is taking place in accordance with the instructions of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. He also stated that Iran will not be caught off guard and will not stop under pressure, and that, according to him, any attack will receive an appropriate, decisive and effective response.

The minister added that Iran will not abandon scientific and technological development because of threats or pressure. His statements were reported by Anadolu Agency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mediation on negotiations

The statements came amid mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan aimed at resuming talks between Washington and Tehran. The agency also reports progress in indirect talks in Doha. The sides seek to reach agreements on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief and the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The report also notes that tensions in the region persist following US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s subsequent response in the region. Despite diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, tensions over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz persisted.

Read us on