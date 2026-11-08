In Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the country’s mission regarding Iran has not yet been completed. He made the statement on Sunday, November 8, during a ceremony, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Minister’s statement

Katz said that Iran is trying to renew efforts to obtain nuclear weapons. According to him, these efforts are taking place alongside other actions that he described as serious and posing a real danger to the State of Israel.

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Iran’s position

The publication notes that Katz repeated accusations against Tehran over its alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons. Iran has long denied any intention to create such weapons. Therefore, the claim about attempts to renew nuclear efforts is presented in the article as the position of the Israeli minister. The source provides no additional evidence to support Katz’s assessment or a separate response from the Iranian side to his speech.

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