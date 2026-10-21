Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that any launch of rockets or drones toward Israel would lead to strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs in Lebanon. Anadolu Agency reports.

Statements on expanding the occupation

Katz also said that Israel may expand the occupation toward the Nabatieh and Litani areas if the Lebanese group Hezbollah joins Iran’s attack. According to him, residents of any newly seized territories will be evacuated, while the areas themselves will be permanently incorporated into what Israel calls its security zone in Lebanon.

The minister also said that Israel would not withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout the country.

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Destruction and talks in the United States

Katz said that Israeli forces had destroyed more than 60 Lebanese villages containing 23,000 houses. He claims that these settlements were used by Hezbollah for military purposes. He also said that Israel had created a 700-square-kilometer security zone in Lebanese territory and displaced about 200,000 residents.

His statements came during U.S.-mediated talks between military delegations from Lebanon and Israel at the headquarters of U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Florida. On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a U.S.-backed framework agreement that provided for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

According to the agency, since March 2, Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon that have killed or injured thousands of people and forced more than 1.5 million residents to leave their homes. Despite the framework agreement, Israel has continued attacks in southern Lebanon and retains Lebanese territories, including areas it has controlled for decades as well as territories seized during later wars and military operations.

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