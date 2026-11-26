Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on November 26 threatened to launch a new military operation in the Gaza Strip which, he said, would involve moving around 1 million Palestinians southward. He wrote this on the social network X.

Katz claims that the Israeli army has destroyed 70% of the Gaza Strip and controls these areas, including the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt. He called Hamas' control over the remaining territory an illusion and said that the group must voluntarily lay down its weapons in accordance with U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for the disarmament of Gaza or face action by the Israeli army.

Planned operation

According to Katz, Operation Gideon's Chariots II would involve another displacement of 1 million Gaza residents to the south and clearing the area following the model of Rafah and Beit Hanoun. He also said that conditions would allegedly be created for organized emigration for people who want to leave Gaza, and that the necessary organizational infrastructure already exists.

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Katz also threatened Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya, who is outside the Palestinian territories. According to the source, al-Hayya survived an Israeli attack in Doha in 2025.

Death of an official in Deir al-Balah

The minister said that the Israeli army killed Khaled Abu Nada, whom he described as responsible for Hamas' economic and education portfolios in Gaza, as well as another senior representative of the group. Local sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that 56-year-old Khaled Mahmoud Abu Nada, Gaza's deputy minister of education, was killed along with his 49-year-old wife, Abeer Mohammed Abu Nada, in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in a residential building in Deir al-Balah.

According to the Health Ministry, since the ceasefire agreement took effect in October 2025, at least 1,679 Palestinians have been killed and another 6,100 injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza. Since the start of the war in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 176,000 wounded, according to these figures.

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