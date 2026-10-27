Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will be in the Philippines from Wednesday through Friday to attend the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus. He plans to hold bilateral talks with counterparts from the United States, the Philippines and South Korea, The Japan Times reports.

Uncertainty over the Chinese delegation

A meeting between Koizumi and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun has not yet been confirmed. The Japanese minister said his ministry has not yet determined whether the head of China’s defense department will take part in the summit. Koizumi stressed that Japan is “always open to dialogue” and is ready to openly discuss various issues and concerns if Dong Jun attends the event.

On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry did not say whether Beijing would send a senior official or a delegation to the meeting. Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus format should promote dialogue, confidence-building and cooperation among countries in the region. He also spoke out against attempts to use the platform for “one’s own benefit,” to “subordinate ASEAN,” or to create problems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security disagreements

On the sidelines of last year’s summit, Koizumi and Dong Jun already held talks that lasted about 50 minutes. At the time, the Japanese minister called security issues the most difficult component of Japan-China relations and expressed serious concern over China’s increased military activity in the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Koizumi also raised the issue of Chinese government vessels’ activities near the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, which China also claims, calling them Diaoyudao. He emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

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