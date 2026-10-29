In Cebu City, Philippines, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that China’s buildup of conventional military capabilities is creating conditions for pressure in Southeast Asia. He called on allies and partners to deepen security cooperation, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Statement at a meeting of defense ministers

Marles spoke on October 29 on the sidelines of a meeting of defense ministers from Southeast Asian countries. According to him, China is undertaking the largest conventional military buildup in the world since the end of World War II, while Beijing does not explain the reasons for these actions.

The Australian minister added that China’s increasingly assertive behavior poses challenges for Canberra. He stressed the importance of preserving the existing rules-based order, as rules, he said, enable middle powers such as Australia to act.

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Coordination among Australia, the United States, Japan and the Philippines

Marles also reported a meeting with representatives of the informal defense and security group Squad, which includes Australia, Japan, the United States and the Philippines. The participants agreed to strengthen coordination of defense policy.

China sends hundreds of coast guard, naval and other vessels to patrol disputed areas of the South China Sea, most of which Beijing claims. Under an international ruling, China’s position on these claims has no legal basis. The Philippines, a close security partner of Australia, has been confronting China in this sea for years. Earlier this month, Manila said that the presence of Chinese military and coast guard forces in disputed areas nearly doubled in September.

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