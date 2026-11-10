In Germany, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is cautiously assessing the country’s possible accession to the Global Combat Air Program, a joint Japanese-British-Italian program to develop a next-generation fighter jet. The Japan Times reports this, citing the German outlet Handelsblatt.

Different positions in the government

Pistorius’ position differs from the approach of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who views the country’s participation in GCAP positively.

According to Handelsblatt, some believe that Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy see Germany primarily as a financial participant in the project rather than an equal partner.

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Option of cooperation with Sweden

Against this backdrop, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defence and the country’s defense industry are, according to the newspaper, promoting a similar format of cooperation with Sweden. The German government is considering this option in parallel with GCAP. The German side is also reportedly raising questions about one of the British companies participating in the program.

In an interview with German media published on Saturday, Pistorius stressed the need to check whether Germany’s participation in GCAP could delay the development of the fighter jet to an extent unacceptable to the countries involved. According to him, Germany must decide on its further course by March next year.

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