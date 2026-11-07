Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that negotiations with the US company Palantir Technologies have been ongoing for several months, while all cooperation-related issues are being analysed by the military. He said he was awaiting the completion of this analysis, RMF24 reports.

The minister’s position

Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that Poland’s cooperation with Palantir is not new. According to him, the company’s software is used, among others, by NATO headquarters, Ukraine and most armies that are able to use artificial intelligence systems.

The minister also stated that there is significant lobbying around artificial intelligence technologies. He added that he had signed a cooperation agreement with Palantir, on the basis of which negotiations are being conducted by Poland’s Cyber Defence Forces Component Command.

Activists’ demands

On the eve, MPs Franciszek Sterczewski of the Civic Coalition, Daria Gosek-Popiołek of The Left, and Maciej Konieczny of the Together party, along with activists, raised the issue of the security of Polish army data that Palantir could potentially gain access to.

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The initiators of the “Our Data” campaign announced a protest in Warsaw. They demand that the signing of an agreement between the company and the Ministry of Defence be suspended until a thorough and public audit is conducted.

Course of cooperation

Cooperation between the Polish Ministry of Defence and Palantir began with the signing of a memorandum in December 2024. In October 2025, the minister signed a letter of intent with the company on cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, information technology and cybersecurity. It mentions the Palantir-developed Maven Smart System Poland and the parties’ intention to explore the possibility of its implementation.

According to information published by TVN24, the 2024 memorandum provided for practical testing of technical solutions, information exchange, training and exercises. Critics of Palantir point to privacy risks, the lack of transparency in the company’s operations and the possibility of profiling people based on their digital activity.

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