US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he would not back down under pressure from initiatives to impeach him after Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the US midterm elections. In a video released by the Pentagon on Thursday, he called such initiatives political theater and said they would not succeed.

Impeachment initiative

As South China Morning Post reports, Hegseth was referring to Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky. He called for a vote on impeaching the Pentagon chief immediately after Congress resumes work following the midterm elections.

Earlier this year, Massie did not take part in the election to the House of Representatives: instead, a politician backed by President Donald Trump was nominated as the candidate. In his address, Hegseth said that the disgruntled and defeated congressman, together with Democratic allies, was introducing bills to impeach him.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Pentagon chief claimed that his opponents were trying to destroy political rivals because their policies, he said, were not working. He also compared the initiatives against him to previous attempts to impeach Trump and said they would not achieve their goal.

Budget and Trump’s position

Hegseth also said it was necessary to continue rebuilding the US armed forces. According to him, every vote of a patriotically minded member of Congress is important for passing the fiscal year 2027 budget reconciliation bill concerning a $350 billion defense budget.

The defense secretary placed responsibility for the state of the country on former President Joe Biden and his predecessor Lloyd Austin. On Wednesday, the day after the election, Trump told reporters that he was not considering replacing Hegseth and believed he was doing his job well. At the same time, CBS News, citing sources, reported that the president had asked advisers whether the Pentagon chief should remain in office.

Read us on