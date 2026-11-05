In Taiwan, Defense Minister Wellington Koo said that the US Congress will continue to support strengthening the island’s defense capabilities after the midterm elections, in which Democrats gained control of both chambers. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Support in Congress

According to Koo, support for Taiwan in the US Congress has traditionally been bipartisan. He said that Taipei will continue engaging with members of Congress and maintain close contact with the US Department of Defense so that related arms sales proceed on schedule.

The United States is Taiwan’s most important international partner and the island’s arms supplier, although there are no official diplomatic relations between them. US legislation requires Washington to provide Taiwan with means of self-defense.

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Delayed arms package

In December, US President Donald Trump approved an $11 billion arms sale to Taiwan, the largest such sale in history. At the same time, the next package, with an estimated value of $14 billion, remains delayed.

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in May, Trump called the package a useful bargaining tool and said he was keeping it on hold. China has repeatedly demanded that US arms sales to Taiwan be stopped, while the island’s government rejects Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over it.

Experts cited by Reuters believe that Washington’s position on Taiwan will not change significantly, as there is substantial consensus on the issue between Democrats and Republicans. They suggest that the delayed package could be implemented next year in separate parts, but its total value will remain approximately unchanged.

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